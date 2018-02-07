Doncaster Rovers: Mathieu Baudry set for quick comeback

Mathieu Baudry could be back available for Doncaster Rovers by next weekend, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

The French defender had looked set to be out for up to six weeks after straining his hamstring in the draw at Scunthorpe United last month.

But he is set to return to full training on Monday after a swift recovery and could be in line to face Fleetwood Town on Saturday week.

“Baudry will be training next Monday,” Ferguson told The Star. “He’s come through very quickly.

“He won’t be available for the Walsall game on the Tuesday but will be for the Fleetwood one, which is what we had him pencilled in for.

“He had a hamstring problem and let us know straight away. He didn’t continue playing on it which would have made it worse so that’s probably why he’s come back so quickly and it’s had a positive effect.

“We had pencilled in the Fleetwood game so he’s bang on.”

Ferguson revealed Andy Butler, Joe Wright and Andy Williams are all set to return to training inside the next four weeks.

n Rovers’ Development squad battled out a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United at Cantley Park yesterday.

Danny Amos –currently on a youth loan at Buxton – equalised for Rover, who featured Alfie May and recent signing Shane Blaney in his first game for the club