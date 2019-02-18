Doncaster Rovers: Match Palace performance and we’ve got an excellent chance of promotion, McCann tells players

Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers have an excellent chance of achieving their ultimate goal this season if they maintain the standard of performance they showed against Crystal Palace.

McCann was full of praise for his side and the manner of their showing against the Premier League side as their FA Cup run was finally brought to an end.

Now fully focused on the main goal of the season – winning promotion to the Championship – the Rovers boss says standards have been set and must be matched if his side are to achieve that target.

“I thought as a team we performed really well and to a high standard,” McCann said.

“And if we continue that standard in our league, we’ve got a really good chance.

“I thought the two centre halves were excellent, Ben Whiteman was very good again.

“Copps was brilliant for 55 to 60 minutes and probably tired a bit – he’ll probably tell you he didn’t but he did.”

Rovers return to league action on Saturday with the derby clash at Scunthorpe United, looking for a third consecutive win in League One as well as a third win of the season against their local rivals.

And McCann believes his players will head to Glanford Park with plenty of confidence from their FA Cup performance.

He said: “We’ve been on a very good run and regardless of the result, we can take the confidence from this game and take it into the league with us.

“The league is the most important thing for us, it really is.

“It stings a little bit to lose but we’ll quickly get over it and look forward to the next one.”