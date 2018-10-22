Doncaster Rovers: Make sure there’s plenty more big games to come urges Grant McCann ahead of Sunderland clash

Have your say

Grant McCann wants his Doncaster Rovers players to drink in the big game atmosphere at the Keepmoat on Tuesday night - and then set their sights on making sure there are plenty more ahead.

Visitors Sunderland will bring around 4,000 fans to town while numbers in the home end are set to be boosted also.

McCann admits he is looking forward to seeing the stadium close to capacity for the first time in his reign.

And he insists the goal is to make sure it is on a regular basis by securing Championship football.

"We're striving to have this place packed out every week," he said. "We're striving to be in a higher league.

"We've got to make sure we focus on game by game. The next one is always the most important.

"When you're playing at Championship level every week it's sold out, wherever you go.

"That's where we want to be and it is what we're striving for."

McCann has backed his players to relish the atmosphere on Tuesday night.

Rovers have thrived in hot atmospheres away from home so far this season and McCann says such intensity brings out the best in some of his players.

"I think it's going to be a little bit like that but we've got characters who like the big atmosphere," he said.

"The boys are buzzing on Monday morning.

"It's the biggest game because it's the next one.

"It's going to be the first time I've seen the Keepmoat nearly full since I've been here, with 11 or 12,000 in.

"It's going to be a great night.

"It'll be a tough game, a really tough game, especially with Sunderland bringing four thousand fans.

"It's going to generate a tremendous atmosphere and our boys are really keen to get going.

"They wish it was now."