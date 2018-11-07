Doncaster Rovers: Major injury blow for Joe Wright

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright has been ruled out for a minimum of four to six weeks due an ankle injury, boss Grant McCann has confirmed.

Wright suffered ligament damage in a training ground accident which saw Andy Butler fall and land on his ankle.

Though the injury was not initially picked up on scans, further exploration revealed the damage and will likely see him sidelined until the new year.

“Joe will be out for a bit,” McCann said.

“We’re not sure how long in total but possibly the next four to six weeks.

“It is a blow because we initially sent him for a scan and an x-ray and nothing came back which is why we thought he would only miss one game.

“Joe [Sharp] wasn’t happy with it because Joe was getting pains with it.

“When Buts did land on him he was in tears on the training ground.

“He wasn’t 100 per cent sure the scan had picked up the right place on his ankle.

“It’s some ligament damage on his ankle.

“We’ve sent him to the consultant and the good news is he won’t need an operation.

“He's going to be in a boot for a bit and then we’ll see if we can get him back in the six weeks.

“For us to get a scan back and an xray, it’s lucky that the physio has identified something and got the right area of his ankle scanned.”

There was better news on Ian Lawlor, who also missed Saturday’s trip to The Valley with a groin injury.

The goalkeeper is already back in training and is in contention to feature against Chorley in the FA Cup on Sunday.

“Lawsy is fine,” McCann said.

“He trained on Tuesday and he’ll continue to train for the rest of the week.

“I’d imagine, I know, he’ll be pushing Marko now.

“It was more just that his power was down. He’s got a huge kick and he does quite a lot of it before and after training.

“We’ve just got to manage him.

“They were talking about giving him an injection but he’s healed over the course of three or four days.

“He was the one would have been ok.

“It’s good to have Lawsy back as well.”