Doncaster Rovers: Major boost on Tommy Rowe return

Tommy Rowe could be available for selection as early as Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup clash with Chorley, boss Grant McCann has confirmed.

Rowe is poised to return to full first team training on Monday after successfully recovering from a hamstring injury and McCann revealed he only wanted the Rovers captain back with the group if he was ready to play.

Tommy Rowe.

“We’re hoping Tommy is going to be back with us on Monday,” McCann said.

“I think that Joe [Sharp, physio] and the sports science team have done the right thing with Tommy in making sure they didn’t rush him back.

“He’s had almost a mini pre-season so when he comes back on Monday, he's going to be ready.

“I think we got to the case where we didn’t want him coming back to us if he wasn’t ready to be selected.

“We made sure we got the work into Tommy. He's going to need a couple of games because he's been out for a while.”

McCann believes Rowe’s return could provide an uplift for the Rovers squad after their disappointing run of three games without victory.

And, should the 30-year-old progress as expected in training next week, he could be back in the side for next Sunday’s trip to non-league Chorley.

“What a player to have come back, the captain of the club, at a time when results have gone a wee bit against us,” McCann said.

“He may just give a big boost to the rest of the group.

“We’ll look to the Chorley game for him.

“If he has a good week’s training next week, it’ll be no problem.

“If there's no issues then we’ll definitely be looking to that.”

Rowe’s return comes at a time when Rovers are facing a double injury blow over two unnamed players.