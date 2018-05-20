Doncaster Rovers linked with top Northern Ireland ace

Doncaster Rovers are among several EFL clubs considering a move for Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte, according to reports.

Whyte scored 21 goals for Crues to help them win the Irish Premiership - and now he has his heart set on a summer switch to England.

The 22-year-old was named as Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the recent Northern Ireland Football Awards ceremony.

He has been called into the senior Northern Ireland squad for the first time for their upcoming friendlies with Panama and Costa Rica.

Leeds United and Crawley Town have also been linked with the young forward.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson does not make a habit of playing with out-and-out wingers but he is keen to add more pace, power and creativity to his attacking options.

He might also consider employing a 4-2-3-1 formation more regularly after experimenting with that system towards the end of last season.

On Whyte, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said: “Should he get that opportunity to go into full-time football, he’s equipped to hit the ground running and if he does so then, automatically, he’s going to come on to my radar.

“Gavin has the capability to make a real impact if given the chance.

“It is vital for him to get that move because you cannot be a sustained international player and part-time.”

He added: “We’ve watched Gavin over the past two or three years and I think the season before last he had a dip, but this season he has been exceptional.

“I was really impressed by his performances with Northern Ireland Under-21s against Spain and Iceland.”

Ferguson plucked teenage defender Shane Blaney, 18, from League of Ireland side Finn Harps in January.