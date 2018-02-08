Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger has no plans to retire this summer

James Coppinger has confirmed he wants to play beyond this season and is hopeful of doing that at Doncaster Rovers.

The 37-year-old Rovers legend, who is set to make his 500th league appearance for the club against Charlton Athletic this weekend, is out of contract this summer.

He told the local media today he had no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

“There’s no reason why I can’t be playing football next season or won’t be playing football next season,” said Coppinger.

“One hundred per cent I want to be playing football.

“I don’t wake up in the morning thinking ‘I don’t want to go to training’ or my legs are hurting. I feel fresh every single morning with a desire to get better and improve and help the team.

“Next season is definitely something that I want to be part of and hopefully fingers crossed something will happen.”

Coppinger also revealed that he would have no qualms about playing elsewhere, or dropping into non-league football, if he does not sign a new deal with Rovers.

“I’d definitely look for another club,” he said. “I’ve said in the past it would be nice to finish here, obviously being here for that long.

“But things don’t always happen the way you want them to.

“For me I want to play football, I love playing football and I’m still enjoying playing football.

“I’m still doing as well as I have done in the past and there’s no reason for me to stop playing.

“If it’s not with Doncaster it will be with someone else and that’s just the way it will be.”

Boss Darren Ferguson was noncommittal when asked if Coppinger would be offered a new deal.

“I think it’s not for now, that,” he said. “It’s a conversation that needs to be had probably later in the season, maybe four to six weeks’ time.

“There’s a few out of contract, James being one. It’s a different sort of conversation I’ll have with Copps and I think he understands that it’s one not for right now.”