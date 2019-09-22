Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Victor Anichebe after he was linked with Scotland move
Darren Moore says he is expecting Victor Anichebe to report in for training with Doncaster Rovers next week despite the striker being linked with a move to Scotland.
Anichebe has been training with Rovers for the last month and talks are understood to have taken place between the club and the former Nigeria international’s representative over a deal.
Reports north of the border suggest Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio is interested in signing Anichebe and has also made contact with the striker’s team.
Rovers boss Moore has denied any talks have taken place with Anichebe beyond a training agreement – and that is something he expects to continue in this coming week.
“I can’t stop that,” Moore said when asked about Kilmarnock’s reported interest.
“It’s been well documented that he’s been with us and working.
“The reason why he’s been here is because of the connection we have from West Brom and also because he’s not played a lot of football.
“We’ve given him a vehicle to come here and get fit. That’s exactly where he is – he’s been getting fit and using the club.
"We've been fine having him in here. He’s been wonderful around the place.
“That’s exactly where it's at. It’s news you’re sharing with me [about Kilmarnock].”
Moore confirmed that Anichebe was not at the Keepmoat to watch Rovers' win over Peterborough United on Saturday.