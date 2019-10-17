Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Kazaiah Sterling as Darren Moore reveals reason why striker has been sidelined for so long

Sterling suffered a dead leg in the clash with Rotherham United on September 7 and has been out of action since.

Rovers boss Darren Moore has now revealed the 20-year-old contracted an illness in relation to the injury and, having returned to Spurs last week, will remain with his parent club until fully fit.

“Kazaiah has returned back to Tottenham because when he sustained his injury, through that he contracted an illness with it which prolonged the injury,” Moore explained.

Kazaiah Sterling

“We've sent him back to Tottenham so he can get over it. And once he’s over it, he will come back.

“As for me going into it from a medical and technical purpose, I can’t go into that,

“But what he is doing is back at Tottenham, he is building up his fitness.

“We was waiting for the medical notes to come through and we’ll now work real closely with Tottenham.

“Hopefully we can have him back sooner rather than later.

“For me to give you a timescale on it would be wrong. It could be ten days, it could be weeks.

“Hopefully it’ll be the first one, days rather than weeks but we’re working with Tottenham to see if we can get him back as quickly as we can.

“He’s fine within himself, it's just that for us to ask him to play with that injury would be wrong.

“It’s about getting him fit, getting him ready and getting him back as soon as we possibly can.”

With Sterling ruled out for longer, Moore says the timing of Niall Ennis’s return from injurylast week was perfect.

Ennis could start Saturday’s clash with in-form Bristol Rovers at the Keepmoat.

“Niall is back fit now so that has been timely,” he said.

"And we've got Kwame whose fitness is building after getting 60 and 70 minutes.