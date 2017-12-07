Doncaster Rovers: Latest injury news on Alfie May, Matty Blair and Jordan Houghton

Have your say

Alfie May will be in the Doncaster Rovers squad to face Oxford United, Darren Ferguson has confirmed.

The striker has been out since October's defeat to Charlton Athletic due to a hernia problem but has trained for the last fortnight and is ready to return.

"Alfie May, he'll be back," Ferguson said. "He's trained, he'll be back in the squad.

"We probably need another game, a bounce game, to get him right up to it.

"It's whether you bring him on or only give him an hour.

"He gives me options which is the main thing.

"He'll be involved in the 18 definitely."

Also returning to the squad this weekend will be Jordan Houghton, who sat out last weekend's FA Cup tie with Scunthorpe United due to a niggling knee injury.

"He went back to Chelsea for a day after the Milton Keynes game.

"When you start feeling things, especially with the injury record he's got on that knee, it's important you have it checked.

"Chelsea came up with the same opinion as ours that it's nothing serious.

"He's trained. He looks good.

"I wanted to freshen him up anyway. Not just because of the injury but because he's played a lot of games.

"He'll be back in the squad as well."

Missing out for Rovers will be Matty Blair, who was withdrawn against Scunthorpe due to a calf injury.

And Ferguson says it is disappointing for the winger who was enjoying a considerable upturn in form.

"Matty Blair will be out," Ferguson said. "For this game and probably the next one - the Oldham game.

"It was a strain to his calf muscle.

"Matty is quite a dry guy and he said 'I was playing really well so I thought I'd just carry on.'

"He was playing really well but he did more damage to it because he got it after about 30 minutes.

"Matty being Matty, he just carried on running around but I thought he was excellent.

"It's a real pity because I think he's back to his best.

"Others have come in, that's why you have the squad.

"He's back to where we want to have him on and off the pitch. That's the important thing.

"His form was getting back to what we saw on a consistent basis last season.

"His season hasn't really got started yet but he's going to be a big bonus for us."