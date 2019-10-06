Doncaster Rovers: Kwame Thomas 'offers something different'

Kwame Thomas

Rovers' lack of depth in attack was exposed on Saturday as, without Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling, they had no out-and-out striker in their matchday squad against Portsmouth.

And despite dominating throughout, they twice found themselves chasing the game and ultimately were beaten 2-1.

Free agent Thomas signed a short term deal on Friday with Moore expecting him to play some part in Rovers' two games this week.

And he is confident he has added a much needed alternative option to his attacking ranks.

"He can get on the end of chances," Moore said.

"Kwame will give us another option in terms of how we build and when we get into the opposition area.

"I'm pleased to have him on board."

Former Derby County trainee Thomas has signed a contract until January after leaving National League side Solihull Moors at the end of last season.

His career has yet to full ignite but Moore believes the 24-year-old has the opportunity to do that at the Keepmoat - and earn himself a longer deal in the process.

"He had an injury and a little concussion spell at his last club," Moore said.

"He's been around a bit and he's been in training with us for a few weeks.

"I've brought him in and when he does go out there hopefully you'll see the different options he gives us and what he's about.

"What he's about is something that we haven't got already.

"It gives me another option in terms of the type of striker up front.

"We're pleased to have him on board and his ability and physicality is in a good place.

"He is good to go."

Thomas could make his Rovers debut against Rotherham United in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night.

That game is likely to come too soon for Ennis who suffered a hamstring injury against Coventry City last week as well as Kazaiah Sterling who is still recovering from the after effects of a dead leg.

"I think hopefully Niall will be back in training this week and we'll have him available at some point," Moore said.

"I'm not sure if Tuesday will come too soon for him but I'm very hopeful we'll have him back for the weekend.