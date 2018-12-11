Doncaster Rovers: Kieran Sadlier was ‘best player in League of Ireland’ according to Grant McCann

Have your say

Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers have secured the best player in the League of Ireland after snapping up Kieran Sadlier.

The forward this week signed an 18 month contract with Rovers after leaving Cork City and will be available for selection from January 1, subject to international clearance.

And McCann said he could not pass up the opportunity to sign the 24-year-old.

"He's been the best player in Ireland for the last two and a half years," he said.

"He scored 49 goals in that spell, lots of assists, team of the year, winning trophies.

"He was a no-brainer signing for us. "

Former West Ham United trainee Sadlier spent a year at Peterborough United during McCann's spell as assistant manager at London Road.

The Rovers boss revealed he has since kept a close eye on the forward's progress, particularly over the last year as he shone playing for Cork.

"I'm excited about it really," McCann said of the deal.

"He's a great kid. I've tracked him for the last year, definitely since I've come to Doncaster.

"We've watched him three or four times. Myself and Cliff [Byrne, assistant] went out to watch him.

"I know of him anyway because he was at Peterborough for a year.

"But while he was at Peterborough he was a young boy, who had just come out of West Ham and it was probably a step too soon for him in League One.

"He's done it the hard way.

"He went on loan to Halifax, then he got a move to Sligo and he's just excelled in Ireland."

McCann expects Sadlier to compete with the likes of Mallik Wilks, James Coppinger, Alfie May and Paul Taylor for a spot in the wider roles of the front three.

And he is confident he can add goals to the Rovers side.

“He's an attacking player,” McCann said. “He takes people on, very good at dead balls, free kicks, penalties, corners. He shoots with both feet.

“There's obviously areas of his game we feel we can improve but we keep that to ourselves. We'll help him on that.

“But in terms of the long progression of the football club, the next year and the year after that, he's an ideal signing for us.”