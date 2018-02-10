Doncaster Rovers: ‘Just do your jobs!’ – Ferguson puts onus on players to end set piece woes

Have your say

Darren Ferguson has pledged to keep working on a solution to Rovers’ set piece woes – but has urged his players to simply do their jobs.

Both goals conceded in last weekend’s draw at Portsmouth came from set piece situations, adding to a worrying trend which has befell Rovers so far in 2018.

Though he says work will continue on the training ground to attempt to rectify the issue, Ferguson says the onus is primarily on the players to sort it themselves.

“The set piece thing is becoming a bit of a problem,” he told the Free Press.

“We’re probably going to do an extra day on that.

“It’s really about individuals – you’ve been given a man to mark so mark them.

“Matty Blair lost his man for Portsmouth’s first and then with the second we’ve not stopped the ball going into the box.

“You can keep working on it.

“You can change things – go zonal, leave more players up the pitch so the opposition can’t send as many up.

“But also, I feel, you’ve got to have a belief in what you’re doing.

“Maybe you stick to that and hope the players start doing better.

“I think it’s just individual people not doing what they’re meant to be doing.

“We need to keep looking at it and finding different ways of doing it.

“But it’s really only been over the recent period where we’ve had a problem with it.”

“We’ve not had a problem before with it but we don’t want to make it more of a problem.

“It’s not just us that will be talking about it, the opposition will.

“Portsmouth last weekend were particularly big but just stay with your man, it’s as simple as that.”