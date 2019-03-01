Grant McCann has issued a stark warning that Doncaster Rovers have achieved nothing yet in their battle for a top six finish.

Rovers are in a promising position, sitting in the final play-off berth with a two point cushion and a game in hand.

But with 13 games remaining, McCann insists nothing can be taken for granted in the promotion race.

"I'm pleased with where we are but we've done nothing yet," he said.

"It's very easy to think we're doing well, we're in sixth place, and everyone is above their station.

"Just come back down to earth a little bit.

"I think everyone needs to realise there is a long way to go.

"There is no one getting over-hyped about the position we're sitting in.

"We're calm in the building, at the training ground. Everybody knows the task we've got to do to get anywhere near the top teams in the league.

"That is our only focus."

Despite his sobering message, McCann feels it is not one he needs to reiterate to his players, who he is confident are remaining focused on the task at hand.

"They're a level headed anyway and hopefully myself and Cliff [Byrne, assistant] are rubbing off on them," he added.

"We don't get high, we don't get low. We stay level and we move onto the next one."