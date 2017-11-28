Doncaster Rovers: Jordan Houghton to miss Checkatrade Trophy clash at Rochdale

Have your say

Jordan Houghton will not be risked in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy second round tie at Rochdale.

But Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has still promised to field a stronger side than he did in the group stage of the competition.

Houghton was withdrawn after 65 minutes against MK Dons on Saturday and spent Monday doing some rehabilitation work at parent club Chelsea.

The 22-year-old recently returned to action following a cruciate knee ligament injury.

“Houghton was feeling his knee a little bit on Saturday,” said Ferguson. “We’ve got to be careful with him and he won’t be involved.

“He’s absolutely fine but he’s had a lot of games lately.”

Ferguson will again hand his fringe players an opportunity to impress in the Checkatrade Trophy - but there will be more experience in the side he picks at Spotland.

Mathieu Baudry, Harry Toffolo and Matty Blair come into contention after starting on the bench against MK Dons.

Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Liam Mandeville, Alfie Beestin and Issam Ben Khemis are also likely to play.

“Any cup match you play you want to win it,” said Ferguson.

“There will be changes from Saturday but it probably won’t be as weaker team as I’ve played in this cup in the past. It will be stronger.”

Rovers conceded two stoppage time goals to lose the corresponding league fixture 2-1 in September.

They qualified for the knockout round of the Checkatrade Trophy with a victory over Sunderland U21s and penalty shoot-out wins against Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United.