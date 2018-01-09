Doncaster Rovers: Jordan Houghton explains why he rejected personal terms in permanent move

Jordan Houghton insists a desire not to rush things was the reason behind his decision not to sign a permanent contract with Doncaster Rovers.

A full transfer for the 22-year-old was agreed between Rovers and Chelsea last week only for Houghton to fail to agree personal terms.

And he instead extended his loan spell for the rest of the season.

The midfielder says now he has time to assess his options before making a decision in the summer.

“It wasn’t really down to that,” Houghton said when asked if Rovers had not met his demands. “I didn’t want to rush into anything.

“The offer was there but I didn’t to rush into something.

“I think all parties had the Rochdale game in mind.

“It’s going to be my first permanent move when it does come about from Chelsea so I want to make sure it’s perfect for me and those around me.

“I think we came to the best agreement to do the loan short term and I’m back for the season.

“Then we can have talks. We don’t have to rush any talks throughout the season and we can look towards the summer.

“I was always going to stay, be it loan or permanent, whatever it would be.

“It just gives us a bit of time to talk through it.

“We’ve got six months to sit down and it just goes from there.”

Houghton has accepted his time with boyhood club Chelsea is coming to an end and knows he will be forced to find a new club in the summer.

And he said Rovers could still be a possible destination for him at the end of the season, despite the breakdown in talks last week.

“A lot can happen,” he said. “In terms of what the next six months will hold, I’m not sure.

“I’ve definitely enjoyed my time here.

“It may continue beyond the loan window, I’m not sure.

“It’s definitely something I would be fully commited to and it’s something I need to be having deep thoughts about.”