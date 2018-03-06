Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis salutes James Coppinger and excited by Alex Kiwomya’s potential

A combination of the tried and tested with a hint of freshness has given Doncaster Rovers a notable spring in their step in attack.

Regulars John Marquis and James Coppinger have been joined by new signing Alex Kiwomya and the trio linked up to good effect against Fleetwood and Rotherham.

“Alex is bringing something fresh, he’s a new dynamic to what we’ve had before,” said Marquis, who scored his tenth goal of the season in the derby defeat at Rotherham.

“He’s very quick and he’s worked extremely hard in the last couple of games.

“I think it’s a good taster so far of what he can give to the team.

“He’d probably admit himself that he’s still a bit off full fitness.

“But if we get can get Alex fit and raring to go we know what we’ll get from him.

“Copps just shows week in week out what he’s about,” he added.

“He brings a real calming influence to everyone around him and I feel it helps quite a young side. He’s always there with his assists and he chips in with a fair few goals.

“Between the three of us we’d obviously like to keep the run going.

“Myself and Al have got a goal and an assist in the last two and Copps did well the week before. The front three are in good form and we need to keep that going.”

Today’s Central League fixture at York City has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.