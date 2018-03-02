Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis fronted up to frustrated fans at Rotherham and donated shirt to young girl in tears

John Marquis tried to play peacemaker with frustrated Doncaster Rovers fans in the aftermath of last weekend’s gut-wrenching derby defeat at Rotherham.

The 25-year-old striker, who put Rovers ahead in fine style with his tenth goal of the season, spoke to a small group of angry travelling fans immediately after the final whistle at the New York Stadium.

Rovers supporters were left gobsmacked by two Rotherham goals in stoppage time, including Joe Newell’s match-winning penalty with the last kick of the game.

Emotions were obviously running high in the away end and Marquis fronted up to the criticism.

“I just went and spoke to them,” he said. “They were obviously frustrated, as we were.

“There was someone who was upset in the crowd and a young girl was crying so I just went over to make sure she was all right.

“I gave her my shirt.

“The fans wanted to say ‘what’s the problem?’

“It’s obviously devastating for us as players and staff and as a club not getting anything from that game.

“It was bitterly frustrating the way that the game went and we didn’t get anything from it.

“People pay good money to go to games and they’re allowed to voice their opinion.

“I feel like if a conversation needs to be had that you can just say ‘well, if they’re annoyed, they’re annoyed, but that’s football unfortunately’.

“Anyone that watches football at any level knows there are ups and downs and you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.”

Marquis, meanwhile, must avoid a yellow card in the next two games to swerve a two-game suspension for accumulating ten yellow cards. The cut-off point is 37 games.

The former Millwall frontman has been walking a disciplinary tightrope since picking up his ninth caution of the season at Portsmouth five games ago.

“It’s not really been on my mind,” said Marquis. “The gaffer spoke to me about it and he said don’t change the way that you play because obviously my aggression, when used in the right way, is very good and it helps the team.

“He said don’t get involved in anything you don’t need to and count to five if you feel you need to take yourself away from a situation.

“It’s worked well for the last few games. If I get booked, I get booked but if I don’t then happy days.”