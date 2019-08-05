Doncaster Rovers: 'I've got to try to unleash the potential in him' - Darren Moore on Wolves loanee Niall Ennis
Darren Moore is determined to unleash the potential of loanee Niall Ennis during his time at Doncaster Rovers.
The forward arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday – along with team mate Cameron John – and came off the bench for his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham.
Moore says he is excited about what Ennis can add to his side once fully up to speed.
“Niall is a centre forward that can play down the middle, he can play as the 7 or 11,” he said. “He’s versatile but we played him down the middle on Saturday.
“He’s got wonderful speed, wonderful close control and he’s got an eye for goal.
“He’s just arrived so give him time to settle down but he’s a wonderful young exciting player.
“Once he gets into training and get working with him, he’ll understand.
“I’ve got to try to unleash that potential in him.
“We’ve signed a really, really good prospect.
“Niall played a good part for 25 minutes or so and showed glimpses of the potential we see in him.
“Hopefully there’s more to come.”
Ennis is looking to gain his first real taste of senior football while at the Keepmoat.
He joined Shrewsbury Town on loan two years ago but managed only two appearances before a serious knee injury ended his spell.