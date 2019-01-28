Doncaster Rovers: ‘It changes our lives a bit really’ – Grant McCann on FA Cup financial rewards

Grant McCann has spoken about the ‘life-changing’ financial rewards of Doncaster Rovers’ best FA Cup run for 63 years.

Rovers have collected around £400,000 in prize money alone after reaching the fifth round for the first time since 1956.

They are still in the running – along with Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon – to pocket a new £250,000 Progress Prize awarded to the EFL club from each division which goes the furthest in the competition.

Fifth round winners earn another £360,000.

“It means a lot to us to get this far in the competition and also to the football club, financially,” said McCann, following his side’s hard earned 2-1 victory over Oldham Athletic.

“It changes our lives a bit really, especially if we can go on and be the last remaining League One team in the tournament.

“There’s an extra incentive for us there now, which is amazing.

“But we concentrate now on the league. This was an extra incentive for us and the boys have delivered.”

Asked if he might be knocking on the chairman’s door ahead of the closure of the January transfer window this week, McCann said: “We’re happy with what we’ve got.

“The finances will probably cover some of the players we’ve brought in to be honest with you.

“It’s great for the club because it helps everybody.

“It helps everyone around the club and the pressures they have with dealing with things.

“This football club is very well run but it helps with every aspect of the football club.

“We’re delighted and we want to try and get them a bit more if we can.”

McCann, meanwhile, hopes Rovers pull out one of the big boys in the draw on Monday evening (7pm).

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among just seven Premier League clubs still in the hat.

“Financially for the football club, Old Trafford would be nice, Manchester City would be nice,” he said.

“We know there’s other teams in there wanting the same draw.

“Whatever it throws up, we’ll meet it head on and see what we can do.”