Doncaster Rovers in talks with Sheffield United about permanent deal for Ben Whiteman

Doncaster Rovers are in negotiations with Sheffield United over a permanent deal for midfielder Ben Whiteman.

The Blades are understood to be willing to let the 21-year-old leave having strengthened their midfield resources this week.

Rovers had previously agreed to extend Whiteman’s loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium until the end of the season only for Blades boss Chris Wilder to have a last minute change of heart in light of his injury situation.

United have since agreed a deal with Southend United for midfielder Ryan Leonard and are thought to be close to signing Wolves midfielder Lee Evans.

“We’re in negotiations with Sheffield United,” Ferguson told The Star. “Obviously they’ve got a couple in and it’s more about negotiating a permanent now as opposed to a loan.

“I always felt when he went back there would be a lot of interest in him and I always felt it might turn into a permanent move, which suits me really anyway.

“The boy really wants to come back, which is a big help, so we just have to see how it goes with the negotiations. If we can agree the fee and personal terms we’d love to have him in before the weekend.

“That’s what we’re trying to do but it takes longer to do a permanent than a loan because there’s different things that come into it.”

Whiteman scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Rovers after arriving on loan in the summer.

Last Thursday he tweeted: “Just want to wish everybody at Doncaster Rovers the best of luck for the rest of the season.

“I’ve loved every minute since I first joined in pre-season, and I can’t thank the staff, players and fans enough with how they have treated me since I started.

“Hopefully keep this run going and climb that table! All the best, Ben.”