Doncaster Rovers: I won’t wait too long for Herbie Kane deal insists Grant McCann

Grant McCann insists he will not wait for Herbie Kane if the uncertainty over the youngster’s future continues deep into January.

McCann is very keen to keep the Liverpool midfielder on loan at Doncaster Rovers for the remainder of the season and says the Premier League giants are equally as eager to make that happen.

But Kane's contractual situation at Anfield threatens to scupper those plans and may force the Rovers boss to look elsewhere.

The 20-year-old will be out of contract next summer and his personal team are reportedly not satisfied with the fresh terms Liverpool have offered.

McCann revealed last week that he was told by his point of contact at Liverpool that it was likely Kane would remain at Anfield as part of the club’s under 23 squad if he does not agree a new contract before the end of January.

But he says he cannot afford to wait a month in the hope a deal will be agreed which would allow Kane to return to Rovers for the remainder of the campaign.

“The situation is still the same,” McCann said.

“Obviously Herbie and his representative are going to try to get the best deal but the deal Liverpool put to them, they feel is not right for them.

“The last conversation I had with Liveprool is that they're not keen on him going anywhere else if he doesn't sign the deal.

“He'll just go back to their U23s.

“It's a bit of a waiting game really.

“But what I will say is I won't be waiting.

“If Herbie Kane goes back to Liverpool in January, I won’t be waiting until the end of January to try to get Herbie Kane back.

“I'll replace him because we haven't got the time for that.

“We've got a list that I'll put to the board again.

“If the worst case scenario happens and Herbie goes back to Liverpool then we'll replace him with, hopefully, someone who has a good understanding of this league.”