Doncaster Rovers: How ‘incredible’ James Coppinger surprised boss Grant McCann

Grant McCann has admitted he ‘couldn’t believe’ James Coppinger’s level of professionalism when he first arrived at Doncaster Rovers.

Coppinger is set to make his 600th appearance for Rovers against Oxford United today.

The 37-year-old was relieved of the captain’s duties following McCann’s appointment in the summer.

He was also left out of the starting line-up twice during the opening month of the season but has since started every league game.

“I couldn't believe this when I came to the football club but his attitude and application every day is a credit to himself and his family,” said McCann.

“He's the best trainer every day. He applies himself so professionally.

“And he's putting the performances in. He's the leading assist-maker in the league and he probably should have more given some of the chances we've missed.

“He's contributing so much to us, not only on the pitch but off the pitch.

“I had Aaron McLean in [on Thursday], a lad who I played with at Peterborough, and he was talking about Copps and we were saying it's incredible the way he trains every day. He was singing his praises and couldn't believe how sharp he still looks.”

On Coppinger’s latest Rovers milestone, McCann added: “It's remarkable. It's unheard of these days, 600 games for one football club. It's unbelievable. He's a legend, and rightly so.”