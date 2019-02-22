Doncaster Rovers: How Grant McCann has ‘re-focused’ players following FA Cup exit

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has admitted he could sense the slightest of FA Cup hangovers among his players earlier in the week.

But the Northern Irishman says heads have been cleared and minds fully re-focused ahead of tomorrow's short trip to Scunthorpe United – by him mapping out exactly what is required to secure promotion to the Championship.

Rovers gave a good account of themselves but lost 2-0 to Premier League side Crystal Palace in Sunday’s televised fifth round tie.

Asked if he could sense any disappointment or regret among his players when they reported back for training, McCann said: “A little bit maybe on Tuesday. I don't think it was disappointment. It was probably just a wee bit of them still thinking about the game.

“It's been a bit of a broken week for us because we had a group in on Monday preparing for the U23s game, which a lot of the first team players played in, and then Wednesday was recovery.

“Today [Thursday] was the day we got them back together and re-focused them all again.

“We basically showed them where we are.

“And where we are at the minute is not good enough to get promoted.

“I've shown them what they've done in the three [12-game] cycles and we've been short in the first and the second one.

“At the minute we're on course in this one but we need more - to catch up with the first two cycles.

“So we'll crank it up again in terms of what we do on an every day level and the players will follow suit with that because they're a good group.”

McCann says last weekend’s game – played in front a sell-out Keepmoat Stadium – has left his players wanting more big occasions.

“A lot of these players would love to play in the Championship or Premier League one day,” he said.

“And I think a lot of our players showed that they could in that game.

“But it's not believing in the publicity that comes with it, it's about re-focusing on the task in hand.

“The task in hand is for us to stay among the teams going for promotion.”