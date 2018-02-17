Doncaster Rovers: Hole appears in Keepmoat pitch minutes before clash with Fleetwood Town

Groundstaff were working frantically to repair a hole which appeared in the pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium mere minutes before Doncaster Rovers' clash with Fleetwood Town was due to begin.

The hole - approximately a foot in diameter - opened up shortly after a sprinker system was activated.

Superficial repair work to the playing surface had been completed a couple of hours before kick off but ground staff were called back into action just as the two teams began their warm-ups.

Match officials examined the damage closely and left ground staff to continue their attempts to repair the damage with kick-off fast approaching.

After the hole was filled with sand and the area re-turfed, referee Darren Drysdale was satisfied with the condition of the surface and allowed the game to begin on time.