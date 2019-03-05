Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane ‘will need nursing through’ reveals Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers will continue to manage Herbie Kane through his groin niggle after boss Grant McCann confessed the Liverpool loanee was still struggling with the issue.

Kane sat out last week’s trip to Shrewsbury Town due to the problem but returned to start against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, albeit turning in one of his poorest performances in a Rovers short.

McCann insists the 20-year-old’s on-going groin issue had nothing to do with his performance.

But he admits he will have to keep a careful eye on Kane’s condition - particularly as Rovers enter a run of three games in seven days.

“We’ve nursed Herbie a little bit,” McCann said.

“He’s fine, but we’ve just got to be careful with people like him and Mallik Wilks that have played a lot of games.

“He’s okay.

“It’s just that he’s played a lot of football and this is his first year that he’s probably done this in his career.

“We’ve just got to manage him to make sure he’s right for the weekends and there’s one or two others like that as well.

“We’ve been quite good at that this season.”

Kane’s recent performance levels have not matched his highly impressive showings before the turn of the year.

But McCann insists that is not a result of any injury niggles and only highlights the need to ensure he is in top condition for each game.

“I think it’s more down to the team really,” McCann said of Kane’s form.

“I think he’s still shown in games. He scored against Southend.

“Once Herbie Kane has an average game for him, it does get highlighted a bit.

“Because his consistency of performances have been at a seven, eight or nine out of ten, when he has a six out of ten it gets noticed a bit.

“It’s easy to say he was struggling with his groin but he was fine in the game.

“It’s just making sure Herbie keeps those performances now because when he’s fit and firing he's one of the best midfield players in the league.

“It’s up to use to get that out of him.”