Doncaster Rovers: Head of academy Kieran Scarff to join Northampton Town

Doncaster Rovers’ head of academy Kieran Scarff is leaving the club to take up a similar role at Northampton Town.

Scarrf linked up with former Peterborough United colleagues Darren Ferguson and Gavin Strachan at Rovers in August 2016.

He departs with Doncaster now boasting one of the leading category three academies in the country.

Rovers’ under-18 side are also currently unbeaten and sitting top of the EFL Youth Alliance North East table.

Scarff told Rovers’ official website: “I am very proud of the success of the Academy here at Rovers as we went from failing a previous audit to being recognised as leading the way.

“With a brilliant team of staff the people we have coming out of the Academy at 18 are much more than just players - they are well-rounded young men ready to face the world.”

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “Kieran has played a key role in the success of our Academy in recent years, and it is no surprise to see other clubs covet him and want him to replicate that for them.

“Although we didn’t want to lose him, it provides him with an opportunity to be closer to home and spend more time with his family while continuing to make a difference. We wish him well.”

Rovers boss Grant McCann said: “Scarffy is someone I’ve worked with both at Peterborough and here at Rovers, he is an excellent coach who has made a great contribution to the development of our young players and staff.

“You only have to look at the fact the U18s are sitting top of the table after a fantastic opening to the season to see the impact he is having on the pitch for us, which is also being seen in the regular progression of players into our U23 and first-team squads.”