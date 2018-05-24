‘Doncaster Rovers have got a fantastic young player on their hands’ – the verdict on new boy Max Watters

Pace, power and potential – new Doncaster Rovers signing Max Watters is packed with it all.

That is the verdict of Jason Whitmore who managed the forward during his time at previous club Ashford United.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year deal with Rovers earlier this week after switching from the Kent club, who operate in tier eight of the English football pyramid.

And Whitmore is confident Watters will be a big success at the Keepmoat if he continues his development.

“I think Doncaster Rovers have got a fantastic young player on their hands,” Whitmore told the Free Press.

“He’s got bags of ability and plenty of potential and I really think he will match that potential in the future.

“Max has the right attitude and he really wants to succeed.

“This is a great move for him.”

Former England Schoolboy international Watters joined Bostick League Division One South side Ashford last summer and went on to score eight goals in 27 appearances for the Nuts and Bolts – including a hat trick in 4-1 win over Thamesmead Town in December.

Soon after, he embarked on what proved to be a successful trial with Rovers but suffered an ankle injury which saw him miss the final three months of the season.

Whitmore says he knew right away that Watters had ability and tipped him for a bright future.

He said: “I’ve not seen a young player run with the ball at his feet quite like Max.

“He’s got frightening pace but brilliant close control as well. He’s very difficult to handle.

“Though he doesn’t look it so much, he’s a really strong player that doesn’t get knocked off the ball easily.

“He’s a big lad at around 6ft2 and he stands up strong. He dealt with the rough and tumble of our level really well.

“That game against Thamesmead, they just couldn’t handle him. His pace frightened them to death and he showed really good composure in front of goal.

“He’s just a really good, dynamic player.”

As important as his ability, Whitmore says Watters possesses the right sort of determination and attitude to live up to his potential.

And he believes Rovers will be an ideal

“He’s a very good listener and learner,” Whitmore said.

“Max really improved while he was with us as he took on plenty of responsibility off the ball.

“His positional sense really improved and he did the defensive side of things too, tracking back.

“Doncaster is a great place for him to go because they’ve shown they bring players on. Darren Ferguson has that reputation himself.

“Max could take a lot of heart from how well another local lad from down here has done up there, Alfie May.

“I’d be shocked if Doncaster didn’t make him a better player because Max will definitely be determined to do that.”

Whitmore is delighted with Watters’ move from a personal perspective as well as for Ashford.

He said: “I’m so, so proud of Max for getting this move and I’m proud that we as a club could help him on his way.

“Max having his success is fantastic for a club like ours.

“I’m a big advocate of youth football and believe a club like Ashford should be giving chances to young players who can go on to league football.

“It’ll do wonders for us as we look to take on these kids.”