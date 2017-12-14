Doncaster Rovers: Hard grafted needed to get Rovers firing

Have your say

Darren Ferguson is banking on hard graft to get Doncaster Rovers scoring goals on a consistent basis.

Key to Rovers failing to turn strong performances into points has been a lack of goals - with Ferguson’s side currently averaging just one per game.

They have failed to score in eight of their 21 league matches. And 62 per cent of their goals in League One have come in just four matches.

A recent switch back to the 4-4-2 diamond system has seen Rovers look more threatening, as shown in the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup.

But last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford United - from a game in which they dominated long periods - showed the goalscoring issue is far from being resolved.

Ferguson says the hard work continues on the training ground to right the wrongs.

“It’s about keeping working, keep practising, keep putting them in positions on the training ground where they’re going to find themselves in games,” he told The Star.

“We should have more goals and we’ve not scored as many goals with the chances we’ve created.

“I thought we were unlucky at Oxford with Tommy Rowe hitting the post and it rolling along the line.

“The most important thing is we’re creating more chances and I’m confident it’ll turn into goals.

“Alfie May is back fit now and we’ve got January coming up as well.”

Ferguson believes returning to the diamond midfield system has delivered positive results - chiefly because his players are familiar with it.

But he has urged his side to take their chances.

He said: “We changed to the 3-4-3 because of injuries at the top end of the pitch and maybe a lack of form up there.

“It’s a system I like. It made us very solid but you don’t create as many chances, possibly, with it.

“We’ve gone back to the formation we know best.

“We’ve got players that can create chances. We’ve just got to take them.”