Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann’s praise for ‘growing’ Mallik Wilks

Have your say

Grant McCann believes the two goal haul of ‘growing’ Mallik Wilks’ against Bristol City will have delivered a timely boost to the on loan striker.

Wilks scored either side of the break in Doncaster Rovers’ 4-0 win at the Memorial Stadium to end a nine game barren spell without a goal.

It came during his first start in four games – a period when he has had to manage his own frustrations at not featuring.

McCann has praised the 19-year-old Leeds United forward for the increasing maturity he has shown during his time with Rovers.

“Mallik has been brilliant since he came to the football club,” McCann said.

“Yes, I still have to speak to him a hell of a lot, more than any other player.

"But he likes that.

“He knows he’s really highly thought of here.

“He’s grown. Even when he was out of the team.

“The little sulk he had when he came off the bench in one of the games, we had to pull him and remind him of the responsibilities and who is he is playing for.

“He understands everything.

“He’s a top boy, the boys love him and I’m pleased to see him get a couple of goals.

“He probably started the game a bit slowly. A couple of times when he came in he was a little bit loose in his possession.

“But the goals sparked him into life I think.

“He needed those goals. He’d not scored in a while so I’m pleased for him.”

Wilks has now scored seven goals in 26 appearances this season.