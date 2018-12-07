Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann reveals what his side need to do to hit his 12 game points target

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers must win at least three of their next four matches to hit the target he set for the current run of fixtures.

The Rovers boss has split league matches into 12 game chunks this season with the latest set to end with the Boxing Day trip to Fleetwood Town.

McCann wants his side to hit the 21 point mark they managed from their first 12 matches in League One this term and to do that would require them to pick up wins against three of Fleetwood, Oxford United, Scunthorpe United and today's opponents Bristol Rovers.

But he admits he had set a target of 24 points at the start of the run.

"For us to get three, four would probably take us to where we think we should have been," McCann said.

"The first 12 games we got 21 points. If we win the next three we'll finish on 21 points.

"If we win four out of four it'll be 24 and that's two points per game which is promotion form, in any league.

"We knew this was going to be a difficult 12 games We had the likes of Sunderland, Barnsley, Coventry away - some tough games in this cycle.

"We were a bit disappointed we finished two or three points short in the first 12.

"But if we continue that over the 12 games, we're well into the 80 point bracket and that is the way we look at it."

It has been confirmed that Rovers' trip to Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday, January 6 with a 2pm kick-off.