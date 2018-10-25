Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann reacts to Mallik Wilks’ court case

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers will stand by Mallik Wilks and is confident his off-the-field issues will not affect his performances.

Wilks, 19, pleaded not guilty to charges of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The on-loan Leeds United striker, who was given unconditional bail, will next appear on November 21 after the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court for trial.

The two charges relate to an incident at the West Indian Carnival in Chapeltown, Leeds, in August last year.

Wilks returned to the Doncaster starting line-up last weekend against Gillingham after being dropped for the previous game at Rochdale. He has scored five goals in 17 appearances for Rovers.

“It won’t affect the team.” said McCann ahead of this weekend’s trip to in-form Coventry City.

“Mallik’s a great lad and as a football club we’ll stand by him and back him.

“I think his performances have shown that over the last couple of weeks, since he’s come back into the team.

“Nothing has affected him and we’ll crack on.”

Leeds United issued a statement on Wednesday saying: “Leeds United are aware of the criminal charges received by Mallik Wilks following an incident which occurred in August 2017.

“Mallik has vehemently and consistently maintained his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

“The club will monitor the progress of the case before making further comment.

“Wilks is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers where he will remain until the agreement expires.”

Rovers face a difficult task at the Ricoh Arena against a Coventry side which has climbed to eighth in League One thanks to four straight league wins.

McCann must do without suspended defensive duo Andy Butler and Niall Mason. He has no fresh injury concerns following Tuesday night’s physical clash with Sunderland.