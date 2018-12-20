Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann proud of the stats that show his side are on the right track

Meeting with Grant McCann earlier in the week, he immediately thrust out Post-It note with a big smile on his face.

Fresh from a conversation with performance analyst Alex Bailey, the Doncaster Rovers boss was very keen to show off a list of stats about his side in comparison with the rest of League One.

It read:

- 4th for goals and expected goals (XG)

- 2nd for shots

- 1st for touches in the opposition box

- 3rd for passes

- 1st for through passes

- 1st for passes into the final third

It was easy to see why McCann was particularly pleased.

The stats show that Rovers have so far this season delivered the style of football McCann was so keen to implement on his arrival in the summer.

Ultra-attacking, ultra-positive, quick movement of the ball, getting men in advanced areas rapidly.

Even through the sticky period of mid-October to mid-November, Rovers maintained the sort of attacking play to keep them among the elite in statistical terms.

“We build on that every day," McCann said.

“A lot of work goes into that on the training ground and it will do again.

“Those stats are probably team ones but we've got a lot of individual ones as well.”

On those individual stats, McCann believes they can deliver a genuine boost of confidence for the players when they see themselves placed among the best in the division.

James Coppinger - set to make his 600th appearance for the club this weekend when Rovers host Oxford United – is leading the way in League One when it comes to assists.

“A lot of the individual stats are good as well,” McCann said.

“John Marquis has had the most touches in the opposition box, Andy Butler's had the most blocks, Ben Whiteman is second only to Michael Doyle at Coventry in terms of passes and getting on the ball.

“A lot of the boys look at these and it gives them confidence to try to get better as a team.

“We know if we can do that then we can challenge anyone.”