Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann proud of belief in side after FA Cup triumph over Preston North End

Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers’ superb performance at Preston North End was a full demonstration of the belief within his side.

Goals from John Marquis, Tom Anderson and Mallik Wilks saw Rovers power past the Championship side to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in nine years.

And the 3-1 scoreline could arguably have been wider as Rovers looked much the more threatening after soaking up Preston pressure.

“They are showing they are believing themselves,” McCann said. “One hundred per cent.

“If they weren't we could have lost four or five nil after the Fleetwood game.

“There’s a real hunger in that group.

“They want to do as well as they can for the football club, for themselves and their families and they are showing that at the minute.”

McCann revealed he had urged his side to show their quality against higher league opposition and was delighted as they heeded his words.

“I said to the boys before the game go and show them that you’re just as good as them,” McCann said.

“Just because it says Championship at the side of Preston and League One beside Doncaster, that doesn’t have to define you.

“We want to be in that league. Go and show them what we can do.

“I think Preston showed us a tremendous amount of respect today with the team they put out. It was their first team that played their last game, barring one, and Alex Neil tried to make changes to impact the game with the players he brought on.

“We were very good.

“I’m immensely proud,” he added.

“I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve approached these last 12 games when we’ve lost one.

“We wanted to come and show against a Championship opposition what we’ve been working on all season and we’ve done that.”

