Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann praises ‘confident’ side after win at Bristol Rovers

Grant McCann said his Doncaster Rovers side are a confident group after they swept aside Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

A Mallik Wilks brace plus strikes from John Marquis and Tom Anderson sent Rovers on their way to a 4-0 victory – their third consecutive triumph.

Grant McCann

“That’s three wins in a row now, five or six unbeaten,” McCann said.

“We’ve got good confidence in the group and we can make two or three changes like we did today and still look really strong.

“I’m delighted with the boys today.”

McCann was particularly pleased with the ruthlessness his side showed against a battling Bristol Rovers outfit.

Rovers did not have it all their own way through the afternoon, particularly in the first half but blitzed the hosts out of sight with clinical finishing.

“This is a tough place to come, it really is,” McCann said.

“I know Bristol Rovers have been on a difficult run but what I will say is they’ve got a first class manager and I know that for a fact. I’ve seen what he’s done at Bristol Rovers over the years.

“We’ve come here and I thought we did really well today.

“It was a really good performance from us. We were clinical.

“The first goal was a really good finish from John and the second, his position in the box was excellent with a good finish from Mallik.

“The third one, great play from Herbie and a great finish from Tom.

“And then great to see Mallik on the break and he slipped it through the keeper’s legs I think.

“I was delighted with my boys today. They did everything I asked.

“Bristol Rovers set up differently so we had to adjust just before kick-off.

“Looking at the team sheet I thought they might have been in a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 but they started with a three at the back so we adjusted, and we got the message to the group like we did against Blackpool and Chorley when they came with a 3-5-2.

“The boys take messages so well and they delivered a top class result.”

READ MORE

Report: Bristol Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers 4

Bristol Rovers v Rovers – as it happened