Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann pleased but frustrated after being held to a draw at Barnsley

Grant McCann admitted feeling frustrated that Doncaster Rovers had to settle for a point from the derby with Barnsley.

Rovers had excellent chances to win an enthralling clash at Oakwell and had looked the more threatening side for long stretches.

Though thoroughly pleased with the performance from his side, McCann said he was disappointed his side did not secure a third consecutive win.

“I thought we played very well,” he said.

“We’re frustrated that we didn’t get all three.

“The performance typified what we’re about really.

“We wanted to come here and make sure we attacked Barnsley. We didn’t want to sit back. We wanted to make sure we were on the front foot.

“I thought the midfield three were outstanding in terms of winning seconds and breaking on Barnsley.

“We’re probably unfortunate to come in with a 1-1 really.

“It is what it is, we’ll not get too downhearted about it and we’ll move onto the next one.”

Rovers were much the stronger side in a goalless first half and unfortunate not to take a lead into the break.

But they did go ahead on 52 minutes when Herbie Kane headed home a James Coppinger cross.

McCann felt their play in the final third let them down while he was also disappointed in the manner of Barnsley’s equaliser through substitute Cauley Woodrow.

He said: “I was a wee bit disappointed at half time. I thought we had some good spells where we got to their final third but we were a little bit loose on our last pass and our finished.

“I said to the boys at half time to just concentrate in the final third, whether it’s the last pass, a cross or finish.

“They took the message and Herbie has arrived in the box onto a great ball from Copps.

“We’re disappointed with the goal we’ve conceded because we’ve worked so hard on defending corners.

“We’ve got one player or two over six foot and we’ve defended against a team with five or six six foot five players.

“They did really well but we switched off on the edge of the box on a second ball from a wide free kick.

“That frustrated us but after that we regrouped, we settled down again and we had a couple of really good chances to win the game.”

