Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann out to rid side of ‘first goal or bust’ status

It seems all too simple to tell the players of Doncaster Rovers that they must take chances when they come.

But for this side, on their current run of form, scoring - and particularly the first goal - is vital if they are going to end their losing streak.

It is a fact this season that first goals decide games involving Rovers, who face Chorley in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Of Rovers' nine wins this season, they have scored first in eight of them.

Of their eight defeats, they have conceded first in seven.

Boss Grant McCann is tasked with ending this all-or-nothing trend that is now hampering his side.

While confident the turnaround will come due to the amount of opportunities Rovers tend to create in games, he admits they must be converting them at a greater rate.

And he pointed to the example of Herbie Kane's early miss from close range against Charlton Athletic as a game-changing moment.

"We've conceded first in the last seven games but in those seven games we've had the first big chance in the game," McCann said.

"We've probably had two big chances in most of them.

"It's just about getting back to what we're good at - the early part of the season when we were taking chances.

"Things are going against us a bit.

"They all come at once like London buses, the Joe Wright injury, the results not going so well.

"Earlier on the results were going well, there were no injuries apart from Tommy Rowe.

"We have just make sure we take that chance.

"When we do, predominantly we've been strong.

"We haven't lost a game in the league when we have.

"We have to get that back.

"If we miss the first chance, don't worry about it.

"We get the next one and take it."