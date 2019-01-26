Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup and his ‘lucky omen’

Have your say

Grant McCann hailed his Doncaster Rovers side for their battling performance in beating Oldham Athletic to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1956.

Two goals from Ben Whiteman – one a controversial last minute penalty – saw Rovers beat the League Two side to secure a place in the last 16 in front of more than 11,000 fans at the Keepmoat.

Grant McCann

“It means everything,” McCann said.

“For the football club, financially, it changes our lives a bit really, especially if we can be the longest lasting League One team in the tournament.

“It gives us an extra incentive, which is amazing.

“We can concentrate now on the league.

“It's a bit cliche but the league is our bread and butter.

“This today was an extra incentive - the boys delivered and they were outstanding.

“I thought we controlled the game for large parts, their keeper made a few good saves from us.

“But as you know in an FA Cup tie, you're always suspect to a team coming strong, which Oldham did for ten or 15 minutes and got their goal.

“The reaction from us when we conceded was go and get the winner.

“I'm really pleased with them.

“Credit to the boys.

“It nice to be on the end of a late goal to win the game instead of a late goal to cost us the game.

I thought we showed tremendous character to do that.”

McCann’s family were in the stands for the game, – and he believes that may have helped Rovers’ cause.

“It was 1956 the last time the club was in the fifth round,” McCann said. “It was the year my dad was born.

“He was at the game and he was maybe a little bit of a lucky omen for us.”

