Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on new loanee’s arrival and Kieran Sadlier availability

Grant McCann is hoping to have Doncaster Rovers’ latest signing in training with the club early this week, ahead of his deal being confirmed.

Rovers are poised to confirm the loan signing of a young forward from a Championship club in the aftermath of Tuesday’s clash with Rochdale at the Keepmoat with the announcement likely to come on Thursday.

While the forward will not be available for Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Preston North End – having featured earlier in the competition while on loan with a National League club – McCann is keen to integrate the youngster into his squad as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully we’ll have him in quickly,” McCann said.

“I'll speak to their manager and try to get him.

“I tried to get him in on Friday but he's been in and around their squad in the Championship so it's a difficult one.

“Hopefully we can get him in before Rochdale, if not then Wednesday.”

The new signing was involved in the senior matchday squad for his parent club earlier in December after his loan deal in the National League was ended.

Rovers will also be without their other new signing Kieran Sadlier for the visit of Rochdale to the Keepmoat on New Year’s Day.

McCann has organised a behind-closed-doors match following the Rochdale game in order to get game time for Sadlier, who has been out of action since the end of the League Of Ireland season in early November and unable to play in U23 matches before his transfer is fully ratified.

But the Rovers boss does not expect it to be long before the 24-year-old is ready for League One football.

Sadlier travelled with the Rovers squad for the first time for an away fixture for Saturday's win over Gillingham.

McCann said: “I think it was important Kieran came and saw what we do.

“He's seen all the home games since he's been here bit it was important for him to see the structure of our travel and see how we approach away games.

“He's fit. He's very fit. He's been working so hard. He looks really good.

“Obviously he's going to need a couple of games but we'll get them into him quickly.”

On the challenge of Rochdale, McCann says Rovers know exactly what to expect from Keith Hill's side after their rollercoaster clash in a 3-2 win earlier in the season.

He said: “We were probably a bit fortunate to get the win but we were ruthless on the day. We know what to expect.

“They're a dangerous team, Ian Henderson scores a lot of goals.

“They've got some good players in midfield, Oliver Rathbone, Callum Camps.

“Keith Hill's teams always play good football. It will be a really good game. I've always had good games against them, wide open.”