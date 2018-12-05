Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on Mallik Wilks’ future at the Keepmoat and Leeds United

He may have been struggling for a starting place in recent weeks but Mallik Wilks remains firmly in the plans of Grant McCann beyond January.

The on-loan Leeds United striker has not started a game since suffering a deadleg early in the win over AFC Wimbledon with the form of Alfie May helping to keep him on the sidelines.

But McCann remains fully intent on Wilks remaining at the Keepmoat beyond next month, when the initial loan deal expires.

And he believes the 19-year-old will have a big part to play in the second half of the season.

“We love Mallik here," McCann said.

“He has brought so much to us here.

“He may not have scored as many goals as he would have wanted but he's a threat and he takes a lot of burden off John Marquis with his physicality.

“And for the way we play - we always like to play with one with pace, John and a clever one so we've got the balance right.

“He's been great.

“He's been unfortunate that he picked up a deadleg against AFC Wimbledon and Alfie May has come in and done well.

“We have no doubt he will play a huge part for us until the end of the season.”

McCann reiterated there is an agreement in place with Leeds for Wilks to remain with Rovers until the end of the campaign.

While the striker is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer, Leeds are willing to allow the loan to continue even if he does not agree a new deal – unlike the situation with fellow loanee Herbie Kane and Liverpool.

“It's been agreed for Mallik,” McCann said.

“We just need to make sure we rubber-stamp it. Hopefully that'll be done.

“I think he has been offered a new deal there.

“His situation is a wee bit different than Herbie's. Leeds are happy for us to go ahead.

“That is the conversation I've had with Gavin [Baldwin, CEO] – that Leeds are happy for us to go ahead with it.”