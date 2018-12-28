Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on Fleetwood team selection and whether changes will be made at Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has promised to freshen up his side for tomorrow’s trip to Gillingham.

Rovers were unchanged for a third successive game in the 3-0 Boxing Day defeat at Fleetwood Town, a result which ended an unbeaten eight-game sequence.

But there will be changes at Gillingham, the third of four festive games in 11 days.

Tommy Rowe and Alfie May are likely to come into contention for a start, while McCann hopes Matty Blair will recover from a bout of illness to fill in at right back.

“The team hadn't lost in eight games, predominantly the same team,” said McCann.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing isn't it? I probably should've made changes, I don't know.

“That team deserved to start again.

“We'll definitely freshen it up for the next one.

“It was the Gillingham game I was thinking about the number of games in quick succession. We need to keep the energy in the group.

“We've got a good squad and people are ready to play.”

Shaun Cummings (groin) is a major doubt and Niall Mason and Joe Wright remain sidelined.