Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann hails ‘outstanding’ debutant Herbie Kane

Grant McCann hailed ‘outstanding’ debutant Herbie Kane following Doncaster Rovers’ emphatic 3-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Liverpool, produced a brilliant all-action display in midfield in his first ever senior appearance.

McCann was reluctant to single anyone out and praised the team as a whole for maintaining their perfect start to the League One season.

But he paid tribute to Kane afterwards.

“I thought he was outstanding,” said McCann.

“He covered every blade of grass, he was calm and composed, he showed lots of energy - exactly what we brought him to the football club for.

“He was aggressive as well and gets about people.

“For a home debut I thought he was top drawer.”

He added: “He’s done his job today. We know he is quality.

“I said when I brought him in he can play as a number four, a six or an eight.

“I’ve seen him play but the recommendations we had came from some of the top names in the game. It was a no-brainer to bring him in.”

Second half goals from Mallik Wilks, Joe Wright and John Marquis earned Rovers back-to-back wins under their new boss and condemned newly-promoted Wycombe to their first away defeat since December.

“It wasn’t about Herbie Kane, Mallik Wilks, John Marquis or Joe Wright,” said McCann.

“I think the team as a whole performed to a high level.

“We moved the ball well, created chances and got our full backs high.

“The midfield three with the rotation were hard to deal with.

“Kiwomya and Wilks weren’t good first half and were very gently reminded about it at half time.

“But in the second half they stepped their game up and when Mallik gets it on his left foot you know what’s going to happen.

“I was delighted with the whole team.”

Niall Mason will be assessed after going off with cramp.