Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann hails ‘brilliant’ Alfie May after FA Cup demolition against Chorley

Grant McCann paid tribute to 'brilliant' four-goal hero Alfie May after Doncaster Rovers powered into the second round of the FA Cup.

May grabbed his first hat trick in professional football in the first half and added another late on as Rovers strolled to a 7-0 win over sixth tier Chorley in their first round replay.

"He was brilliant," McCann said.

"He's got some record has Alfie.

"I was looking in the programme before the game and he's made 35 starts and scored 14 goals.

"With another four that's more than one in two which is excellent.

"I don't think he gets the credit for that.

"He's a good finisher, good movement, a great kid who wants to get better.

"I've said that from day one that he's a pleasure to work with every day."

Matty Blair, Herbie Kane and John Marquis also found the net in the triumph but it was May who took the plaudits, moving past his previous season's best with his haul.

"He's done it in the games he has played in," McCann said.

"You think back to the games he's started and he scored against Blackpool in the cup, he scored two against Notts County.

"The games he's started he's always looked a threat.

"He's just found it difficult with the form of Mallik Wilks and John Marquis in particular, because they probably play in the position he would play.

"But every time he comes on he makes an impact."

McCann says he is unsure whether Tom Anderson will be banned for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley after his sending off for two bookable offences.