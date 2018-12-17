Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann guards against complacency ahead of festive fixtures

They might already know it - but Grant McCann has reminded his Doncaster Rovers players that they are in for a tough Christmas period.

Rovers continued their hot streak with a 3-0 win over neighbours Scunthorpe United in bitterly cold conditions at the Keepmoat Stadium.

A sixth win in seven games moved Rovers back into the play-off spots ahead of winnable festive fixtures against Oxford United, Fleetwood Town, Gillingham and Rochdale,

McCann said: “We just need to keep going and keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve got a tough run of games, we really have.

“I know a lot of people might be looking at it and thinking we’ve got a lot of teams who are down near the bottom.

“But they are the toughest games.

“They are the toughest games mentally and physically.

“But I’ve said before we’ve got a very good changing room who don’t look at these games and think ‘that’s an easy win for us’.

“We’ll let other people think that, and we’ll make sure our is mindset is bang on.”

He added: “Oxford are another team in a false position so it’s another tough game here next week.

“And then we’ve got the two games over the Christmas period which aren’t going to be easy.

“But we’re in good form, good confidence and we’ve got a spring in our step. We’ll look to take as many points as possible.”

Early goals from Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane laid the foundations for Rovers’ second win over Scunthorpe this season, following their victory at Glanford Park in the Carabao Cup in August.

John Marquis later added the gloss with his 15th goal of the season.

Rovers remain unbeaten in derby matches under McCann.

“Local derbies are always difficult,” said Rovers’ boss after the final whistle.

“I think in the derby games this year we’ve shown a real maturity about our performances; the Bradford game, the Barnsley game and now today.

“I’m really pleased with the group.

“They’re on their Christmas do tonight so maybe that’s why they came out of the blocks flying!”