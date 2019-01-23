Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann gives the latest update on contract negotiations after Joe Wright deal

Grant McCann will rubberstamp the next stage of contract talks at Doncaster Rovers when he meets with the club’s board next week.

Rovers this week confirmed that defender Joe Wright had penned a new two-and-a-half year contract with the club, reducing the number of senior players whose deals expire in the summer to 17.

And McCann hopes to have the next crop of players tied down to new deals by early next month.

“We'll be going to the next stage and hopefully tying a few down later this month and into early February,” McCann said.

“I’ll just rubberstamp that when I have the board meeting on the 29th when I’ll with David [Blunt, chairman], Gavin [Baldwin, chief executive] and the rest of the board to let them know what I think.

“I'll put that to them and hopefully we can crack on with another two or three.”

It is thought the likes of Niall Mason, Danny Andrew, Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi will be part of the next phase of contract negotiations.

McCann first prioritised young players and those with options of contract extensions in his initial wave of talks, before turning his attention to a deal for Wright.

And more senior players are likely to have to wait until much closer to the summer for decisions on their futures.

McCann insists he has maintained a good dialogue with all members of his squad over what stage he is at over potential new deals.

“We've had tentative talks with the ones we want to keep at this present time,” he said.

“They know where I am and they understand so we are moving.

“The plan is in place, it's the timings of the plan, building for the next 12 to 18 months.

“And making sure the plans are in place for the ones we want to offer new contracts to, the younger ones to forge this U23s group and building for the future.

“Hopefully we can achieve what we all want to achieve.”