Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann focusing on getting priorities right in November

Grant McCann says November will be the month for Doncaster Rovers to get their priorities right.

And firmly at the top of the agenda for the Rovers boss is one thing – winning football matches.

Grant McCann

Rovers endured a dip in form during October which saw them lose four of their six League One games.

McCann believes his side failed to show enough of the gritty determination which helped them beat Rochdale in their solitary league win during the month.

And he has urged Rovers to rediscover that in order to begin to tick the ‘winning matches’ box.

“There’s a long way to go,” McCann said,

“There’s going be a lot more upsets around the league with teams taking points off each other.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we get our priorities right.

“That is winning football games.

“Of course we all want to play a certain way - we want to be expansive, we want to score goals and create chances.

”But at the end of the day, it is the result that matters.

“I remember speaking after the Rochdale game where we weren’t great but it felt great to have the three points.

“The same with the Luton game at home.

“Those are the games we need to get back to, when we’re not ourselves, when we've conceded a sloppy goal but get back to finding that nitty gritty, that side of the game and bring that out more on a weekly basis.”

McCann flatly refused to sugarcoat Rovers’ disappointing run during October but has urged his side to get back on track this month.

Rovers failed to maintain their excellent early season form and head to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon with only one league win from their last six matches.

“I think we’ve had a horrible month,” McCann said.

“That is what we have had.

“But that is all that it is. One horrible month.

“Hopefully our bad month is out of the way because each team will go through a month where they only win one or two games.

“We've done that. Hopefully we’ve got it out of the way.

“We've got a new month coming up. New focus. A new points tally for the boys to try to achieve.

“We're way down on the points I think we should be trying achieving for this 12 game spell.

“But we’ve got games to make it up and this is the start of a new month.

“We've got a game against Charlton, a team that was in the play-offs last season, with a big fanbase and a big pitch.

“But these are the sort of games you look forward to and I know the boys are looking forward to it.

“We can’t wait for the game.”