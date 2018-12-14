Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann expecting Scunthorpe United to be ‘a wounded animal’

Have your say

Scunthorpe United are a dangerous, wounded animal as they head to face Doncaster Rovers in the derby clash at the Keepmoat on Saturday.

That is the verdict of Rovers boss Grant McCann who is expecting a tough fight despite the stark differences in form between the two sides.

Rovers prepare to welcome their neighbours having won their last three and sit unbeaten in six while Stuart McCall’s Scunthorpe have lost eight of their last ten league matches.

On what he expects from his former club Iron, McCann said: “A wounded animal.

“They're the most difficult games I would say.

“It's like the Bristol Rovers game last week. I'm expecting a tough game, a very tough game.

“People outside of both clubs will look and probably think it's a home win.

“We're not thinking like that, we're thinking we're going to have to be at our very best to win.

“That's the attitude we'll approach the game with.”

He added: “It’s a game where they’re going to want to come and beat us and get their season back on track.

“One thing we;re going to have to do is run and fight, be aggressive, win second balls.

“And on top of that we're going to have to play our game.

“We’ll make sure we stick to our principles and beliefs and hopefully that will get us the three points.”