Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann does not like talk of FA Cup upset after being drawn against Chorley

Grant McCann admits he is not too keen on Doncaster Rovers being mentioned as potentially on the wrong end of an upset in the FA Cup.
Rovers have been drawn away at non-league Chorley in the first round of the competition.
Chorley currently sit top of National League North with an unbeaten record in the league so far this season.
And McCann expects there will be a considerable amount of interest in the fixture with the proverbial FA Cup banana skin a possibility.
“Not really,” McCann said when asked if he enjoyed such cup ties.
“What you find with these games is the TV cameras look and think if we are selected, there may be an upset.
“I had it last year when Peterborough played Tranmere and they want to come and see the upset.
“But I made sure we won 5-0 there and the cameras weren’t getting the upset on the cards there.”
Rovers will visit the Lancashire outfit on the weekend of November 9, with the exact date set to be confirmed this week.
Chorley beat Barrow 3-2 to book their place in the FA Cup first round after coming back from two goals down.
”I don’t know too much about Chorley but we’ll get to watch them,” McCann said.
“I know they’re flying in the league, unbeaten.
“I believe they were here watching us on Tuesday night.
“We’ll get out and watch them over the next couple of weeks.
“It’s a good chance for us to progress – nothing against Chorley – we want to try to have a good run in it this year.
“We’ll be nice and strong going there and hopefully we can get through.”
The Magpies are managed by Jamie Vermiglio, who succeeded former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Jansen in the post in the summer.
Vermiglio’s association with the club goes back to 2003 and, barring a three year stint between 2006 and 2009, he has been with them ever since, first as a player and then a coach.
First round draw in full:
Haringey v AFC Wimbledon
Maidstone Utd v Macclesfield
Ebbsfleet Utd v Cheltenham Town
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
Swindon Town v York City
Mansfield v Charlton Athletic
Torquay Utd v Woking
Scunthorpe Utd v Burton Albion
Port Vale v Sunderland
Aldershot Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v MK Dons
Chorley v Doncaster Rovers
Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town
Bromley v Peterborough Utd
Southport v Boreham Wood
Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage
Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town
Lincoln City v Northampton
Barnet v Bristol Rovers
Yeovil v Stockport County
Bury v Dover Athletic
Gillingham v Hartlepool
Oxford Utd v Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere v Oxford City
Accrington Stanley v Colchester Utd
Barnsley v Notts County
Shrewsbury v Salford City
Met Police v Newport
Walsall v Coventry City
Rochdale v Gateshead
Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors
Sutton Utd v Slough Town
Guiseley v Cambridge Utd
Exeter City v Blackpool
Luton Town v Wycombe
Morecambe v Warrington Town or Halifax Town
Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle
Southend Utd v Crawley Town
Maidenhead United v Portsmouth
Weston Super Mare v Wrexham