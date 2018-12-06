Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann coy on Kieran Sadlier and Sean McLoughlin reports

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann remained tight-lipped about reports linking him with moves for Kieran Sadlier and Sean McLoughlin.

Reports in Ireland have suggested that Rovers are close to agreeing a deal for attacking midfielder Sadlier and have also made a bid for Cork City centre back McLoughlin but are yet to meet the League of Ireland club’s valuation.

Grant McCann

McCann is close to rubberstamping two new signings as he bids to strengthen his squad during January with a view to a concerted play-off push.

But Rovers’ boss would not name names when the topic came up at Thursday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

"There is two coming in,” said McCann.

“Whether it's those two you'll have to wait and see.

“One of them will cost a lot of money so maybe he's not in our price range."

He added: “If you go to a game there’ll be speculation you’re after a certain player.

“That is the nature of the transfer window.

“I think we’re going to be linked with a lot of players over the next three or four weeks.

“At the minute we have a squad that is doing well. We will add to it, of course.

“There are a couple of deals that are quite far down the line but not signed, sealed and delivered.

“Hopefully they’ll come in and help us.

“I spoke to the board and Gavin [Baldwin] on Tuesday after training and we were all in agreement that we’re in a good position so let’s make sure we strengthen the group.

“The ones that come in will strengthen us and that’s what we need.”

Sadlier, 24, is a free agent after his contract expired at Cork.

He finished second top of last season's League of Ireland scoring charts with 16 goals.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international also became the first player since 1974, and only the fourth player ever, to score in every round of the FAI Cup.

Meanwhile, Luke McCullough will remain on loan at League Two side Tranmere Rovers until the end of the season.

McCann said: “Luke’s doing well. I keep in touch with the assistant manager and they’re happy with Luke.

“Luke will stay there until the end of the season. That’s good for him, and he can continue to play games.

“There’s no point in him coming back to us if he’s not going to play. If he’s playing, he’s happy.”