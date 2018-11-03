Doncaster Rovers: Goals conceded in Charlton defeat ‘unacceptable’ says Grant McCan

Have your say

Grant McCann declared the manner of the goals conceded by Doncaster Rovers at Charlton Athletic as unacceptable as he bemoaned a third consecutive defeat.

Rovers saw the game run away from them after a bright start with Joe Aribo and Karlan Grant both scoring preventable goals 15 minutes apart.

Grant McCann

And McCann was bitterly disappointed with a lacklustre performance from his side.

“I thought we started the game quite bright really and we had a good chance but we didn’t take it,” he said.

“The importance of the first goal, like I always say. Herbie [Kane] had a good chance to score and I can’t believe he missed it from so close. A good save from the keeper.

“Then, the two goals we conceded were unacceptable.

“The second half just played out really. I don’t think either side had a real chance.

“We speak about fine details all the time and it’s something I think the group can get better at.

“They’re a good group, they all try their best and I would never say no one is trying. They’re working hard.

“Today we lacked quality and a bit of nous at times.

“We let Lyle Taylor come onto his right foot to cross the ball. We switch off from a set play again, the second phase, the ball hits the bar and falls to their man.

“These are the things we’re just net getting the rub of the green with at the other end.

“We looked a bit short in forward areas. We looked like we didn’t create much in the whole game apart from the Herbie chance.

“It just wasn’t to be for us.”

Charlton went ahead when Aribo netted from close range after Niall Mason headed off his own bar from a corner.

And the advantage was doubled when Andy Butler lost Grant in tracking a cross from Lyle Taylor and Marko Marosi could not keep out the header, despite getting a hand to the ball.

McCann felt his goalkeeper should have done better with the effort.

“He should have saved it,” he said.

“There’s no beating about the bush, he should have saved it.

“I haven’t seen it back on the video but I saw it on the big screen and it looked soft.

“It looked like he had saved it but then it’s gone on. So it’s soft.”

